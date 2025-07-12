Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik opens at INR 3.48 crore, trails Bhool Chuk Maaf

Maalik, the latest Bollywood release starring Rajkummar Rao, hit theatres on July 11 with high expectations. However, the gangster drama had a modest start at the box office, earning ₹3.48 on Day 1. Despite strong performances and star power, Maalik failed to surpass the opening day collection of Rao’s previous hit, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which had earned ₹7 crore.

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik box office collection day 1

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik stars Rajkummar Rao in a gritty gangster avatar, supported by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Saurabh Sachdeva. In comparison to other recent releases, Maalik’s performance was underwhelming. It lagged behind John Abraham’s political thriller The Diplomat, which earned ₹4 crore on its opening day. However, it did manage to outpace the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, which debuted with just ₹32 lakh. That said, Maalik still hasn’t emerged as the strong box office contender it was expected to be.