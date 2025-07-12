Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik opens at INR 3.48 crore, trails Bhool Chuk Maaf

Maalik, the latest Bollywood release starring Rajkummar Rao, hit theatres on July 11 with high expectations. However, the gangster drama had a modest start at the box office, earning ₹3.48 on Day 1. Despite strong performances and star power, Maalik failed to surpass the opening day collection of Rao’s previous hit, Bhool Chuk Maaf, which had earned ₹7 crore.
Directed by Pulkit, Maalik stars Rajkummar Rao in a gritty gangster avatar, supported by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Saurabh Sachdeva. In comparison to other recent releases, Maalik’s performance was underwhelming. It lagged behind John Abraham’s political thriller The Diplomat, which earned ₹4 crore on its opening day. However, it did manage to outpace the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, which debuted with just ₹32 lakh. That said, Maalik still hasn’t emerged as the strong box office contender it was expected to be.
While Rajkummar Rao received praise for his intense performance, Maalik faced criticism for its predictable storyline, weak dialogues and confusing plot structure. Mixed reviews from critics likely impacted its first-day performance. Despite the film’s action-packed vibe and a cast stacked with talent, the story may not have resonated with audiences expecting more substance.
Whether Maalik can recover the weekend depends largely on word-of-mouth and audience goodwill. Rajkummar Rao has delivered a power-packed performance, but it may not be enough to carry the film to commercial success. In an already crowded release calendar, Maalik will need more than just buzz, it’ll need sustained interest and stronger connection. As of now, the don may be on screen, but he hasn’t taken over the box office just yet.