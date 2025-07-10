Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce first pregnancy with heartwarming post

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child, and they chose a simple yet sweet way to break the news. The duo took to Instagram on July 9 to share a joint post that read, “Baby on the way – Patralekhaa & Rajkummar.”

"Elated," the caption read. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and excitement from fans and the film fraternity alike.

A new chapter begins for the Rajkummar and Patralekhaa

The post quickly went viral, with celebrities flooding the comments section. Farah Khan expressed relief that the news was finally out. "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself 😂.. congratulations 🎈🍾🎉," she commented on the couple's post.

Meanwhile, actors and contemporaries Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Pulkit Samrat, and Dia Mirza all poured their warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

"Big Big Congratulations Raj ♥️🌸," says Rajkummar's Bhool Chuk Maaf co-star Wamiqa Gabbi. "Wowwwww!! Congratulations doston!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Commented Pulkit Samrat.

Actor Soha Ali Khan too wishes the couple. "Congratulations!!!! Such happy news ❤️❤️❤️❤️ cannot wait!!!," she commented.

Fans of the couple too poured in their love for the star-duo with many sending hearts and congratulatory messages.