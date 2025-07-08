Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa soak in New Zealand’s Autumn. See pics

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have swapped red carpets for rolling green hills and studio sets for sweeping mountain views, as they explore the raw, unfiltered beauty of Aotearoa New Zealand. The duo, known for their grounded charm and love for meaningful travel, were recently spotted discovering the country’s cinematic landscapes, golden vineyards, and vibrant cultural life.
According to sources accompanying the couple, the pair deliberately chose New Zealand for its "authentic experiences that foster genuine connections" — not only with nature, but also with the people who call it home. This was more than just a vacation; it was a soul-refreshing journey into a land that offers serenity, adventure, and culture in equal measure.
One of their first stops was the Brick Bay Wine & Sculpture Trail, a serene hideaway just outside Auckland. Here, they wandered hand-in-hand through rolling vineyards dotted with contemporary art installations. A particularly enchanting moment saw them pause beneath towering wind chimes, letting the melodies of the breeze create a meditative symphony. In true Rajkummar-Patralekhaa fashion, they lightened the mood by recreating Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam on a whimsical COVID-era social distancing bench — a cheeky nod to art in a pandemic world.
Autumn in Auckland
As the trip unfolded, the couple were visibly moved by New Zealand’s vibrant autumn, its landscapes awash in fiery crimsons and golden yellows. A quiet moment by a peaceful lake saw them pause in silent admiration — nature, in all its seasonal glory, clearly cast a spell.
They continued their journey to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, an ecological treasure protected by the world’s longest pest-proof fence. Here, the couple experienced the living, breathing heart of New Zealand’s indigenous story. Guided by Ringi, a local Māori guide, and Jesse, a conservationist at the sanctuary, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa explored ancient native forests teeming with birdlife and stories. The duo appeared captivated as they listened to tales of guardianship, ecology and the spiritual connection between land and people — a rare and meaningful encounter that added emotional depth to their trip.
The final leg of their adventure took to the skies with a scenic helicopter ride over the geothermal marvels of the Taupō region. With steaming earth and crater lakes unfolding beneath them, the couple shared laughter and awe midair.