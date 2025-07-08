Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa soak in New Zealand’s Autumn. See pics

Autumn in Auckland

As the trip unfolded, the couple were visibly moved by New Zealand’s vibrant autumn, its landscapes awash in fiery crimsons and golden yellows. A quiet moment by a peaceful lake saw them pause in silent admiration — nature, in all its seasonal glory, clearly cast a spell.

They continued their journey to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, an ecological treasure protected by the world’s longest pest-proof fence. Here, the couple experienced the living, breathing heart of New Zealand’s indigenous story. Guided by Ringi, a local Māori guide, and Jesse, a conservationist at the sanctuary, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa explored ancient native forests teeming with birdlife and stories. The duo appeared captivated as they listened to tales of guardianship, ecology and the spiritual connection between land and people — a rare and meaningful encounter that added emotional depth to their trip.

The final leg of their adventure took to the skies with a scenic helicopter ride over the geothermal marvels of the Taupō region. With steaming earth and crater lakes unfolding beneath them, the couple shared laughter and awe midair.