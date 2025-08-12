Param Sundari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra shine in an intercultural romantic comedy

The makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s cross-cultural romantic comedy, Param Sundari, have released the trailer of the drama.

Makers drop Param Sundari trailer

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Kerala, the preview goes to show us the uniqueness of the two cultures amidst monsoon-drenched roads, backwater bike rides, and centuries-old churches.

The Param Sundari trailer hints at a fun romantic comedy of a Delhi boy, played by Sidharth, falling for a Kerala girl, played by Janhvi. Coming from two completely contrasting worlds, their culture clash leads to some fun moments. However, the trailer also goes to show us some basic contrast in their life philosophies.

Dropping the trailer of the much-awaited drama, the makers Maddock Films wrote, "Dilli ka munda Param is bringing full-on Punjabiyon ka swag aur siyappa to Sundari’s God’s Own Country! The biggest love story of the year — #ParamSundari...Presented by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Tushar Jalota, in cinemas 29th August. #ParamSundariTrailer Out Now!"