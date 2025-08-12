Sonakshi Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Rupali Ganguly criticise SC’s order on stray dog removal in Delhi

The Supreme Court's verdict on the relocation of the stray dogs to the shelters in Delhi-NCR has sparked a massive online debate, with several animal lovers from the entertainment industry voicing their displeasure over the decision of the apex court.

Celebs react to SC’s order on stray dog removal in Delhi

Veteran actress, Zeenat Aman wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Disheartened by the recent news about stray dog “removal” in Delhi. I join animal lovers from across the world in asking for a more humane, logical and science-backed approach to the issue."

Sonakshi Sinha shared, “Day by day we expose how soulless we have become as a society. Every day is a disappointment.”

Rupali Ganguly shared her views on X, saying, “In our traditions, dogs guard Bhairav Baba’s temple and are fed on Amavasya for blessings. They’ve grown up on our streets, guarding shops, waiting outside our doors, barking away thieves.”