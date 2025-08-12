Noah Centineo to lead Rambo prequel movie

One of the most iconic action heroes in American cinema history, the character was created by David Morell in his novel First Blood. On the big screen, Stallone played the role for the time in 1982’s First Blood, followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019).

John Rambo will be produced by Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends' Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk. Centineo was most recently seen in Alex Garland's war drama Warfare and the comedy-drama Our Hero, Balthazar.