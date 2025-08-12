Celebs

Noah Centineo to lead Rambo prequel movie

The movie, titled John Rambo, hails from production banner Millennium Media
Actor Noah Centineo to lead Rambo prequel movie
Actor Noah Centineo
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Noah Centineo, the star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and series The Recruit, will portray Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone’s classic action character of John Rambo in an upcoming prequel movie.

Jalmari Helander, the director of films such as Sisu and Big Game, will helm the project. The screenplay will be penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani

The movie, titled John Rambo, hails from production banner Millennium Media. While the film’s plot is not revealed, the origin story of young Rambo will be set during the Vietnam War. It is expected to commence production in Thailand in 2026.

Actor Noah Centineo to lead Rambo prequel movie
Digitally restored classics Kranti, Shaheed at patriotic film festival across four cities

One of the most iconic action heroes in American cinema history, the character was created by David Morell in his novel First Blood. On the big screen, Stallone played the role for the time in 1982’s First Blood, followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019).

John Rambo will be produced by Kevin King-Templeton on behalf of Templeton Media, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger and Avi Lerner. Executive producers include Trevor Short and Bonfire Legends' Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk. Centineo was most recently seen in Alex Garland's war drama Warfare and the comedy-drama Our Hero, Balthazar.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Actor Noah Centineo to lead Rambo prequel movie
Sebastian Stan to headline filmmaker Radu Jude’s Frankenstein in Romania
Noah Centineo
Rambo

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com