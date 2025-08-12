Sebastian Stan to headline filmmaker Radu Jude’s Frankenstein in Romania

Stan and the filmmaker had previously talked about working together, though Radu initially didn’t have a concept in mind. He later approached the Romanian-born actor, who moved to the US with his mother, with an idea for a Frankenstein film.

Radu told the outlet that Stan liked the plot for the Frankenstein movie, where the actor will play both Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation. The story will combine the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison in Romania in the past with the legend of the Frankenstein monster.

Radu’s Dracula had its worldwide premiere on Sunday at the Locarno Film Festival. It stars Adonis Tanta, Oana Maria Zaharia, Gabriel Spahiu, Ilinca Manolache and Alexandra Harapu.