Digitally restored classics Kranti, Shaheed at patriotic film festival across four cities

Four digitally restored versions of Bollywood classics Kranti, Haqeeqat, Saat Hindustani and Shaheed will be showcased at the three-day festival of patriotic films ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

These digitally restored films will release across four Indian cities

The Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival, inaugurated across four cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, is organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The diverse film lineup includes legendary patriotic films such as Shaheed (1965), the stirring story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his ultimate sacrifice; Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024), chronicling the life and ideology of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar; Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), a modern retelling of the 2016 Indian Army surgical strikes; RRR (2022), an epic action drama inspired by fictionalised accounts of freedom fighters; and Tanhaji (2020), the valorous tale of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

Other notable screenings include Major (2022), a tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s bravery in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a short documentary capturing the legacy of the visionary nationalist leader; Veerapandia Kattabomman (1959), the Tamil classic on the legendary freedom fighter; Kranti (1981), a grand tale of rebellion against colonial rule; and Haaqeeqat (1964), a moving war drama inspired by the 1962 India-China conflict.