Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's catwalk slammed by the Internet

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor walked the India Couture Week recently as showstoppers. While Janhvi walked for designer Jayanti Reddy, Khushi Kapoor walked for designer Rimzim Dadu at the ICW. Although the sisters had walked for designers in ramp show previously, it seems like the internet is still not happy with their catwalk.
Janhvi donned a blush pink lehenga from the collection and although she looked stunning, her walk didn't score her brownie points. An Instagram video posted by the page Diet Sabya wrote, "Oh, she has slowed it down to minus 1.5x now.” While another person commented, “Thank God she wasn't in some hurry this time.” Someone posted, “Giving Kim Kardashian from Ambani's wedding.” And another wrote, "Here's an idea, get a good model who can walk fiercely yet elegantly that'll make us women say damn!”
On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor walked as a showstopper for Rimzim Dadu in a bralette and sculpted skirt. Netizens felt like she looked very "uninterested" and "too bored" in that gorgeous outfit to give such boring vibes. "She has that “uncle with arthritis walking around the park” energy," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is too much of a zombie walk."
On the work front, big sister Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari releasing on August 29. She will also be starring in Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan and has a few South movies in pipeline. Whereas Khushi Kapoor was seen last in Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and no official reports were made as of now in her future projects.