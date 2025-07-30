Celebs

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's catwalk slammed by the Internet

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s runway appearance at India Couture Week drew criticism from netizens, who slammed their walk as awkward and lacking finesse. Here's the full story.
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor received backlash for their lousy walk at India Couture WeekX
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor walked the India Couture Week recently as showstoppers. While Janhvi walked for designer Jayanti Reddy, Khushi Kapoor walked for designer Rimzim Dadu at the ICW. Although the sisters had walked for designers in ramp show previously, it seems like the internet is still not happy with their catwalk.

Netizens react to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's walk at India Couture Week

Janhvi donned a blush pink lehenga from the collection and although she looked stunning, her walk didn't score her brownie points. An Instagram video posted by the page Diet Sabya wrote, "Oh, she has slowed it down to minus 1.5x now.” While another person commented, “Thank God she wasn't in some hurry this time.” Someone posted, “Giving Kim Kardashian from Ambani's wedding.” And another wrote, "Here's an idea, get a good model who can walk fiercely yet elegantly that'll make us women say damn!”

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor walked as a showstopper for Rimzim Dadu in a bralette and sculpted skirt. Netizens felt like she looked very "uninterested" and "too bored" in that gorgeous outfit to give such boring vibes. "She has that “uncle with arthritis walking around the park” energy," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is too much of a zombie walk."

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly hikes fees for Peddi & AA22

On the work front, big sister Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari releasing on August 29. She will also be starring in Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan and has a few South movies in pipeline. Whereas Khushi Kapoor was seen last in Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and no official reports were made as of now in her future projects.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina spark Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate in The Summer I Turned Pretty promo
India Couture Week 2025
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

