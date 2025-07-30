Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's catwalk slammed by the Internet

Janhvi donned a blush pink lehenga from the collection and although she looked stunning, her walk didn't score her brownie points. An Instagram video posted by the page Diet Sabya wrote, "Oh, she has slowed it down to minus 1.5x now.” While another person commented, “Thank God she wasn't in some hurry this time.” Someone posted, “Giving Kim Kardashian from Ambani's wedding.” And another wrote, "Here's an idea, get a good model who can walk fiercely yet elegantly that'll make us women say damn!”

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor walked as a showstopper for Rimzim Dadu in a bralette and sculpted skirt. Netizens felt like she looked very "uninterested" and "too bored" in that gorgeous outfit to give such boring vibes. "She has that “uncle with arthritis walking around the park” energy," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is too much of a zombie walk."