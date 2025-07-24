Janhvi Kapoor reportedly hikes fees for Peddi & AA22

The initials buzz that got audience rolling was her debut in South films with Devara opposite the talented actor Jr NTR. Earlier she had charged a whopping amount of 5 cr, which does position her place among the top actress in South. But that was only during her initial days in South Indian cinema. Her next film in Telegu features Ram Charan and, according to reports Janhvi has charged 6 cr for the project. The fee hike immediately grabbed some hush-hush from the industry insiders as it comes in such quick succession. And now it is speculated that the actress might go unto 7 cr for the next film, tentatively titles as AA22 where is rumored to pair opposite Allu Arjun.

This rapid growth in her pay is being pointed as a reflection of her growing popularity and market value in Tollywood. It also points to a larger trend: Bollywood actors finding a strong foothold in the South Indian industry, thanks to pan-India storytelling and audience crossover.