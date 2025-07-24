Janhvi Kapoor reportedly hikes fees for Peddi & AA22

Janhvi Kapoor is rapidly becoming one of the most demanding actresses in the South Indian cinema. With the superhit success under of Devara and her viral charismatic soft girl charm from the Chuttamalle song, the actress has reportedly hiked her fees. This significant change in her career growth has raised a few eyebrows.
The initials buzz that got audience rolling was her debut in South films with Devara opposite the talented actor Jr NTR. Earlier she had charged a whopping amount of 5 cr, which does position her place among the top actress in South. But that was only during her initial days in South Indian cinema. Her next film in Telegu features Ram Charan and, according to reports Janhvi has charged 6 cr for the project. The fee hike immediately grabbed some hush-hush from the industry insiders as it comes in such quick succession. And now it is speculated that the actress might go unto 7 cr for the next film, tentatively titles as AA22 where is rumored to pair opposite Allu Arjun.
This rapid growth in her pay is being pointed as a reflection of her growing popularity and market value in Tollywood. It also points to a larger trend: Bollywood actors finding a strong foothold in the South Indian industry, thanks to pan-India storytelling and audience crossover.
Industry experts claim that Janhvi screen presence, charm and growing fanbase among different regions are the factors in making her the bankable actor in this generation. Hence, the Telegu filmmakers are willing to bet on her box office pull. While neither Janhvi nor the makers of the films have confirmed anything officially on her fee hike rumors, the buzz itself speaks a lot.