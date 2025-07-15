Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' to release on October 2

The makers on Monday said "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will release in theatres on October 2.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan of "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" fame, the film was previously scheduled to release on April 18 and was later rescheduled for release on September 12.

When is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releasing?

Dhawan shared the news on his Instagram handle. It featured the poster, which had "Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari in cinemas 2nd October 2025" written over it.