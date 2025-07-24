Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina spark Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate in The Summer I Turned Pretty promo

As monsoon clouds roll in, the internet is swept up in a different season—summer— thanks to the much-anticipated return of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video. In a clever promotional move, the streaming platform cast actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina in a fun campaign that stirs up the ultimate fan debate of Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. As the two passionately pick sides, the debate turns into a dramatic argument.

The Summer I Turned Pretty quirky ad promo turned Khushi and Vedang debate over Jeremiah vs Conrad

Amazon Prime Video launched a recent ad on its official Instagram page which spotlighted the teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. Much like the fans off-screen, the two sparked a debate between which character is more of a red flag and how Belly should choose the one they’re supporting. The video starts off with establishing Khushi choosing Team Conrad while Vedang chooses Team Jeremiah. Vedang says Jeremiah is “clearly the nicer one between the two brothers, a true green flag.”

When Khushi defends Conrad as “Belly’s childhood crush,” Vedang fires back with a cheeky one-liner, “You like any boy with a guitar.” Soon the clip cuts to Vedang strumming his guitar, proving Khushi's choice in men. Her witty reactions to his light-hearted teasing and his cheeky call-out of Conrad’s “red flags” create a genuinely fun and entertaining dynamic.