Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina spark Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate in The Summer I Turned Pretty promo

As monsoon clouds roll in, the internet is swept up in a different season—summer— thanks to the much-anticipated return of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video. In a clever promotional move, the streaming platform cast actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina in a fun campaign that stirs up the ultimate fan debate of Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. As the two passionately pick sides, the debate turns into a dramatic argument.
Amazon Prime Video launched a recent ad on its official Instagram page which spotlighted the teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. Much like the fans off-screen, the two sparked a debate between which character is more of a red flag and how Belly should choose the one they’re supporting. The video starts off with establishing Khushi choosing Team Conrad while Vedang chooses Team Jeremiah. Vedang says Jeremiah is “clearly the nicer one between the two brothers, a true green flag.”
When Khushi defends Conrad as “Belly’s childhood crush,” Vedang fires back with a cheeky one-liner, “You like any boy with a guitar.” Soon the clip cuts to Vedang strumming his guitar, proving Khushi's choice in men. Her witty reactions to his light-hearted teasing and his cheeky call-out of Conrad’s “red flags” create a genuinely fun and entertaining dynamic.
The internet can’t get enough of the debate especially since Khushi and Vedang are rumored to be dating off-screen. Their playful on-camera banter has fans swooning, adding a layer of real-life romance to the Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah showdown.
Fans have commented, posing their opinion on the debate. One user said, “Bruh? Team Conrad is the only right answer.”
While another added, “Khushi speaking facts, your honour.”
Another user cheekily said, “Not the Indian editors casting Vedang as Conrad and him choosing Jeremiah.”
As the duo passionately defends their favorite teams, the ad wraps up with the tagline: “It’s the final chapter where Belly makes one final choice, The Summer I Turned Pretty, out now on Prime Video”.
