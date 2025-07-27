Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson spark dating buzz with flirty banter

Oh, the sparks are flying once again in Hollywood!
We have a new doting couple, and Hollywood might have just found its most unexpected and charming new pair. Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are setting the bars with their zesty chemistry and adorable moments as they promote the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, set to release on August 1, 2025.
During the film's promotional events and interviews, the couple's playful banter has caught everyone's eyes. Liam Neeson remarked, “We have a lovely, unique chemistry,” to which Pamela sweetly replied, “We have a chemistry.” The exchange, filled with subtle flirting and laughter, immediately fueled dating speculation in media and online.
Their chemistry wasn’t only limited to interviews. On set, Pamela went the extra mile for Liam and literally baked sourdough bread, cookies, and a cake. The seasoned action star praised her sweet gesture, calling it “superb,” even appreciating at the commitment it takes to make homemade sourdough. He later admitted, possibly half-seriously, to being “madly in love” with her though framed as admiration rather than a confession. Pamela Anderson too praised and described him as the "perfect gentlemen" and revealed that he once wrapped his coat around her on a chilly day, a gesture that made headlines for its old-school romance. She also revealed that he “brings out the best in you” and praised his humility and sense of humor.
Their tight and close bond was even more evident at the London premiere of The Naked Gun on July 22. Anderson gave a sweet peck on Neeson's cheeks in front of paps, raising questions whether their chemistry has gone real from reel. As of now neither have confirmed a relationship, their connection both on and off-screen has captivated fans and media alike.
