Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson spark dating buzz with flirty banter

During the film's promotional events and interviews, the couple's playful banter has caught everyone's eyes. Liam Neeson remarked, “We have a lovely, unique chemistry,” to which Pamela sweetly replied, “We have a chemistry.” The exchange, filled with subtle flirting and laughter, immediately fueled dating speculation in media and online.

Their chemistry wasn’t only limited to interviews. On set, Pamela went the extra mile for Liam and literally baked sourdough bread, cookies, and a cake. The seasoned action star praised her sweet gesture, calling it “superb,” even appreciating at the commitment it takes to make homemade sourdough. He later admitted, possibly half-seriously, to being “madly in love” with her though framed as admiration rather than a confession. Pamela Anderson too praised and described him as the "perfect gentlemen" and revealed that he once wrapped his coat around her on a chilly day, a gesture that made headlines for its old-school romance. She also revealed that he “brings out the best in you” and praised his humility and sense of humor.