Tara Sutaria calls Veer Pahariya ‘Mine’, sparks dating rumours

The rumours of the relationship between the actors have been there for a while. The duo also walked as the showstoppers together for the British fashion brand ASOS at the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in March.

Veer made his acting debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was released in January and featured Veer in the role of T Krishna Vijaya Tabby. It was directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.