Grew up to your school of cinema Ahaan Panday thanks Karan Johar

Karan shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram on Monday lauding Ahaan's performance in the movie.

Karan Johar expresses pride over Saiyaara and Ahaan’s debut in heartfelt Instagram post

“What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can't wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular,” Karan wrote.

He also added, "I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film …. Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy… Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love".

The 27-year-old actor responded to the message by re-sharing the post on his Instagram story.

Ahaan said he grew up watching the director's films including his 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and he is “shell-shocked” to be praised by the filmmaker.

“I grew up watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I grew up to your school of cinema, and to hear this from you, I am truly shell-shocked. Thank you sir, from the bottom of my heart for this and for everything you've given us, thank you a thousand times over,” he wrote in his story.

Released on July 18, Saiyaara also stars Aneet Padda, known for featuring in web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The film has already grossed INR 119 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend, according to Yash Raj Films, who have produced the movie.

The stellar debutant cast has been getting praises all around the industry. Actor Ranveer Singh, who made his acting debut with YRF with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, also showered praise on Ahaan.

Sharing the poster of the film on his Instagram story, Ranveer wrote, "SAIYAARA is HEARTFELT. The very best of Mohit Suri. Congrats to my dear friends at YRF - Akshay (Widhani), Sumana (Ghosh) and Shanoo (Sharma) for an unprecedented feat. Ahaan and Aneet, you were special. A scintillating debut! God bless you & welcome to the movies.