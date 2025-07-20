Is Ahaan Panday dating Shruti Chauhan? Her review of Saiyaara triggers dating speculation

Buzz in the industry suggests that Ahaan Panday, the 27-year-old actor might be romantically involved with Shruti Chauhan, though neither has publicly confirmed the relationship. The speculation picked up speed when Shruti posted a heartfelt message celebrating Ahaan’s big-screen debut.

In her emotional tribute, she praised the film’s cast and crew, while singling out Ahaan with a passionate note: “To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life... I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming... the world will finally know you and what you can do!”

Shruti Chauhan, 28, is no stranger to the entertainment world. Her online bio reveals an impressive portfolio ranging from theatre and film roles to commercial shoots, magazine covers, live hosting gigs, and social media collaborations. Movie buffs may remember her from a supporting role in Gully Boy, where she left a mark despite limited screen time.