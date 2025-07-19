Ananya Panday hails cousin Ahaan Panday as ‘A star is born’ after Saiyaara debut

Actress Ananya Panday couldn’t be prouder of her cousin, Ahaan Panday, as he makes his much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Saiyaara. Taking to Instagram, Ananya celebrated Ahaan's big moment with a heartfelt post, calling him "a star is born."

Ahaan Panday shines in Saiyaara debut as Ananya Panday declares ‘A star is born’

She shared two adorable pictures — one showing the siblings posing in front of a Saiyaara poster, and another where she beams at the camera with a sticker on her forehead that reads: “Ahaan Panday Fan Club.”

In her caption, the actress wrote: “A star is born my Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy,” reflecting her pride and excitement.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of two artistic souls who discover a shared rhythm through music, despite coming from vastly different worlds. As their emotional bond strengthens, they must navigate the challenges of age, circumstance, and societal expectations.

Ahead of the film's release, Ahaan penned a touching tribute to his co-star Aneet Padda, thanking her for her guidance and calling her a “new star.” In a moving Instagram post, he wrote:

“To the girl in the yellow dress with the universe in her eyes… we have a new star up there now. You’ve made Mumma and Papa Padda so proud, and you did it all by yourself. I hope you’re ready for the world to fall in love with you the way we all did.

Thank you for the lessons and for the mentorship — even if you didn’t know you were doing it. Thank you, senior. Thank you, starry-eyed girl.”

Aneet also shared a heartfelt message for Ahaan, describing him as her “best friend” and “favourite person.”

“This is what unconditional love looks like. The world is going to see the beauty of @ahaanpandayy, but I’ve had the honour of seeing it up close, where it’s most true. I’ve tried to find the words, I’ve tried to make them enough — but nothing I say could ever carry the weight of what I feel,” she wrote.

She continued, “All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person. Ahaana meri jaana, woh tum ho — mere saiyaara, my superstar. Tere hone se sab kuch theek lagta hai. Aur mere paas kehne ko sab kuch hai, par kehne jaisa kuch bhi nahi.”

With such heartfelt tributes and a promising debut, Ahaan Panday seems all set to leave a mark in Bollywood.

