Rajesh Suvarna brings stories of identity and hope with Bollywood Rebound and Fall in Kabul

Creative director Rajesh Suvarna, who has to his credit films like Muhazir, Atma, Madrasa, and Panaah Baroye Mondan, is back with his next; this time around a Hollywood feature titled Bollywood Rebound, a vibrant genre-bending musical rom com with a suspenseful twist where east meets west.

Filmmaker Rajesh Suvarna explores identity and culture in Bollywood Rebound and Fall in Kabul

Shedding light on the project, Rajesh tells Indulge, “It started as something personal but quickly grew through the contributions of a diverse creative team. Blending Bollywood's vibrant sensibilities with a Western narrative structure gave us a fresh and exciting space to work in. Now in the advanced stages of development, the team is optimistic about the film’s potential to resonate with global audiences.”

At its core, Bollywood Rebound is a story about second chances, be it in love, life, and in reclaiming one’s identity. “The real magic lies in the delightful chaos and emotional depth that arise when cultures collide. And yes, there are musical numbers that are joyful, colourful, and full of heart. It’s the kind of story that makes you laugh, maybe cry, and definitely leaves you smiling.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh is also working on Fall in Kabul, a powerful drama set during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. “It centers on a Marine officer who makes a pivotal decision amid the chaos, one that resurfaces years later and sends her on a deeply personal journey. The film dives into themes of identity, duty, and the emotional aftermath of war. It’s about redemption, reckoning, and the personal costs of political decisions,” he says.

Reflecting on the consistent focus on culturally rich, intersectional narratives, the creator shares why these stories resonate so widely today. “We live in an increasingly connected world. Stories like these build bridges. They reflect the layered identities many of us carry or offer a window into lives different from our own, always with empathy at the core. In a time marked by division, stories that humanise and connect are not just relevant, but essential.”

This commitment to empathy was also central to the success of his earlier project, Muhazir – The Refugee, a film that earned widespread acclaim for its honest, respectful portrayal of survival. “We deliberately avoided over-dramatising. Instead, we focused on truth, told with authenticity. That raw, grounded storytelling struck a global chord. It was a story that demanded to be told.”

A recurring thread in his work is one of resilience and hope. Ask if this was intentional, Rajesh says, “Absolutely. I believe storytelling should do more than inform, it should heal. Hope and perseverance are universal. Even in the darkest moments, the human spirit finds a way forward.”

Of course, telling such emotionally grounded and socially conscious stories comes with its own set of challenges. “The hardest part is maintaining emotional truth without overwhelming your audience. It’s a delicate balance. You want to show the reality, but also offer a path toward hope.” From a production standpoint, funding remains a major obstacle. It’s always tough to secure financing for films that prioritise message over formula. That’s the reality.”

Still, despite the hurdles, the future feels creatively promising. With Bollywood Rebound and Fall in Kabul in development, more stories are beginning to take shape. “There are a few new ideas I’m exploring still early, but exciting. It’s a creatively rich time, and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

