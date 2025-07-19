Trailer of Thalaivan Thalaivii is out and it unveils a tender, unconventional love story

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, fresh from his intense performance of action-packed thriller in Ace, is all set to dazzle audiences again and this time with a romantic drama, Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraaj. With the trailer release, excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate his tender romantic moments and captivating on-screen presence in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi and Pandiraj reunite after a decade for heartfelt romantic drama Thalaivan Thalaivii

The actor-director combination was last seen in the movie Thirudan Police in 2014 which was celebrated majorly across audiences and fans. Building on that success, they reunite once again, this time to deliver a heartfelt, emotionally charged cinematic journey.

The trailer of the film, featuring Nithya Menen alongside Vijay, has quickly captivated audiences. This recently released glimpse teases an unconventional love story between two strong-willed characters, brought to life by Sethupathi and Menen with compelling performances.

Storyline

The film primarily revolves around a couple, Aakasaveeran, played by Vijay, and Perarasi, portrayed by Nithya, whose lives intertwine within the vibrant setting of a hotel. "If you come to Ragavarthini tiffin centre, you can eat to your heart's content. Will you come?" asks Vijay's character as the teaser ends. This charming and heartfelt interaction is what’s truly captured the audience’s attention by adding a warm touch to the narrative.

Actor-director reconnection

For those who are wondering what took the actor-director combo so long to get together for a brand new film — they apparently had a miscommunication which led to a sort-of fight. This led to Pandiraaj to promise never to work with Vijay ever again. But years later at a party the issue was resolved and they agreed upon making a film together and that’s how Thalaivan Thalaivii was born. Pandiraaj said, “At Mysskin’s birthday party, I was initially hesitant to go up to Vijay Sethupathi and speak to him due to our previous issues. But it was he who came up to me and said, 'Let’s make a movie together' ending the conflict between us.”

Inspiration

The director revealed that the movie is inspired by real life occurrences. While travelling to his village, he came across a pair of lovebirds and, rather than simply depicting their story, he chose to create his own storyline with a touch of reality.

Isn’t it astounding how a fleeting real-life moment can unfold into a beautifully crafted story on screen?