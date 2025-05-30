‘Saiyaara’ teaser: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda make a stormy debut in Mohit Suri’s love saga

A new generation of Bollywood romance has arrived — and its name is Saiyaara. On Friday, Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser for this highly anticipated romantic drama, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. This film promises to deliver a mix of poetry, heartbreak, and passion, all wrapped up in the signature style of Mohit Suri.
Directed by Mohit Suri and set to grace theaters worldwide on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara is already being celebrated as one of the most ambitious love stories in recent memory. With a haunting soundtrack and stunning visuals, the teaser suggests a narrative that intertwines soul-stirring love with a touch of dreamy fantasy. YRF describes it as, "An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too."
The film features Ahaan Panday, who is Ananya Panday's cousin, alongside Aneet Padda, known for her role in Big Girls Don’t Cry. Fans are already raving about the chemistry between these two newcomers, and the teaser's melancholic music has left many eager for the full track. One fan even commented, “A little bit of Rockstar + Aashiqui 2 + Malang all mixed together = Saiyaara.”
Celebrities have also joined the conversation. Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying, “A Mohit Suri love story introducing two beautiful actors? I am so in!!! This one is hitting all the right notes and how!!!! PS- Can we get this song like right now? Please.” Shraddha Kapoor chimed in, “This is what we call magic… Mohit Suri's magic.”
Whether Saiyaara lives up to its promise is yet to be seen. But if the teaser is anything to go by, heartbreak has never looked so beautiful.