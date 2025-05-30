‘Saiyaara’ teaser: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda make a stormy debut in Mohit Suri’s love saga

Celebrities have also joined the conversation. Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying, “A Mohit Suri love story introducing two beautiful actors? I am so in!!! This one is hitting all the right notes and how!!!! PS- Can we get this song like right now? Please.” Shraddha Kapoor chimed in, “This is what we call magic… Mohit Suri's magic.”

Whether Saiyaara lives up to its promise is yet to be seen. But if the teaser is anything to go by, heartbreak has never looked so beautiful.