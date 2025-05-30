Is Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar getting back for Drishyam 3? Here’s what we know

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn is all set to reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, and will be directed by Abhishek Pathak. The makers have announced the third instalment of the acclaimed thriller franchise through a formal disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on May 29, 2025. However, an official confirmation is still awaited, but the viral letter has left fans super excited.
A fan shared the letter on his X handle. In a formal announcement filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on May 29, 2025, under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, the makers confirmed the production agreement of Drishyam 3. The letter states that the film will once again star Ajay Devgn in the lead role and will be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who helmed the surprise blockbuster, Drishyam 2 (2022).
Here goes the letter:
Two months back at a press conference of L2: Empuraan in Delhi, Mohanlal was asked about the third film of the Malayalam franchise of Drishyam, and his answer left fans even more curious. Mohanlal explained that making a sequel that meets expectations is a big challenge. He said, “If I say something about that… My God, that is the most secret thing…."
He went on to add, “It’s in the pipeline. We are preparing. It is not that easy. Drishyam 2 happened, and now it’s a big challenge to make Drishyam 3. We are in the process of that…We don’t want to disappoint you, so we should be very careful. I cannot make any comments on that because it’s in the pipeline."
The original Mayalayam film Drishyam tells the story of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who are suspected to have killed the son of the Inspector General of Police. The first film came out in 2013, and the second in 2021. The success of Drishyam led to remakes in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with Ajay Devgn starring in the Hindi version.
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raid 2, with an exceptional performance at the box office.