Is Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar getting back for Drishyam 3? Here’s what we know

Two months back at a press conference of L2: Empuraan in Delhi, Mohanlal was asked about the third film of the Malayalam franchise of Drishyam, and his answer left fans even more curious. Mohanlal explained that making a sequel that meets expectations is a big challenge. He said, “If I say something about that… My God, that is the most secret thing…."

He went on to add, “It’s in the pipeline. We are preparing. It is not that easy. Drishyam 2 happened, and now it’s a big challenge to make Drishyam 3. We are in the process of that…We don’t want to disappoint you, so we should be very careful. I cannot make any comments on that because it’s in the pipeline."