‘Raid 2’ box office: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s film earns INR 31 crore in 2 days

With INR 50 crore within reach by the weekend, the film needs to maintain its current pace over Saturday and Sunday. It’s also facing competition from other theatrical releases, including Kesari: Chapter 2 and HIT: The Third Case, which could impact ticket sales.

Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, and sees Ajay reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in yet another high-stakes mission. The next few days will reveal whether the film can turn its strong start into lasting box office success.