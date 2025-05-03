‘Raid 2’ box office: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s film earns INR 31 crore in 2 days

After a solid start, Raid 2 is holding its own at the box office. This sequel to the 2018 hit has raked in INR 31 crore within just two days of its release, marking a promising beginning despite receiving mixed reviews.
The film kicked off with a remarkable INR 19.25 crore on its opening day, thanks in part to the Labour Day/Maharashtra Day partial holiday. The sequel also benefited from the loyal fanbase of the original Raid, which featured Ajay Devgn as a fearless IRS officer. Day two brought in INR 11.75 crore (early estimates), taking the total domestic collection to INR 31 crore.
According to early box office data, the film had an average Hindi occupancy of 19.23 per cent on Friday. Morning shows started off sluggish at 7.13 per cent, but interest from the audience gradually picked up, reaching 16.08 per cent in the afternoon and peaking at 35.70 per cent for the night screenings. This pattern suggests that while attendance may fluctuate throughout the day, interest during primetime remains strong.
With INR 50 crore within reach by the weekend, the film needs to maintain its current pace over Saturday and Sunday. It’s also facing competition from other theatrical releases, including Kesari: Chapter 2 and HIT: The Third Case, which could impact ticket sales.
Raid 2 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, and sees Ajay reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in yet another high-stakes mission. The next few days will reveal whether the film can turn its strong start into lasting box office success.