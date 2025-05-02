Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan suggest ways to revive Bollywood

Aamir Khan pointed out a significant issue during a panel discussion titled ‘Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map’. He emphasised a critical flaw in India’s film industry: the shockingly low number of screens available. “Only 2 per cent of our population goes to the theatres. Where’s the rest of the audience?” he questioned, highlighting the struggle of getting stories in front of viewers without proper access.

“One of the biggest issues that we have faced over the decades is that we do not have enough screens. According to me, that is what we should be investing in. India has huge potential, but it will only be realised when you have those points of sale across the country. If you do not have it, I can’t just watch the film. I can only hear about it,” Aamir explained.

He also criticised the short window between theatrical releases and OTT platforms, calling it “very unfortunate” and “flawed.” “Why are films not doing well?", The OTT aspect is something which must be looked at. You are telling the audience not to come, that’s why they are not doing well,” he said.