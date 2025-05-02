Arjun Das wins Best Actor at 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for ‘Rasavathi’

Actor Arjun Das has been awarded the Best Actor honour for his remarkable performance in the romantic crime drama Rasavathi at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.
The news was shared by the film’s director, Santhakumar, on his X timeline, where he expressed his joy, writing: “Actor Arjun Das won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of 'Sadasiva Pandiyan' in Rasavathi at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025, selected from over 700 movie entries. Congratulations @iam_arjundas on receiving the third award for #Rasavathi (sic)."
This is not Arjun Das’s first accolade for his role in Rasavathi. He had earlier won the Best Actor Award at the New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival in 2024 for the same role.
In addition to Arjun Das’s achievement, Rasavathi has had a successful run at multiple festivals. Earlier this year, the film won the Best Sound Design Award at the London International Film Festival 2025. Sound engineer Tapas Nayak’s work on the film stood out, earning recognition over nine other global contenders. Some of the other films in competition for the Best Sound Design Award included Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman, Black, Queer & Done, Perfect Meal – My Dear, and Let's Eat Together.
The film was also nominated in five other prestigious categories at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, including Best Director of a Foreign Language Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Editing, Outstanding Actor in a Foreign Language Film, and Outstanding Actress in a Foreign Language Film.
Rasavathi stars Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast featuring Sujith Shankar, Ramya Subramanian, G.M. Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha, and Rishikanth. The film also benefits from the musical talents of SS Thaman, marking his third collaboration with director Santhakumar. Cinematography was handled by Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar, while the editing was done by V. J. Sabu Joseph. The choreography was led by Sathish Krishnan, with art direction by Sivaraj and sound mixing by Tapas Nayak.