Arjun Das wins Best Actor at 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for ‘Rasavathi’

This is not Arjun Das’s first accolade for his role in Rasavathi. He had earlier won the Best Actor Award at the New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival in 2024 for the same role.

In addition to Arjun Das’s achievement, Rasavathi has had a successful run at multiple festivals. Earlier this year, the film won the Best Sound Design Award at the London International Film Festival 2025. Sound engineer Tapas Nayak’s work on the film stood out, earning recognition over nine other global contenders. Some of the other films in competition for the Best Sound Design Award included Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman, Black, Queer & Done, Perfect Meal – My Dear, and Let's Eat Together.