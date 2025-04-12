Arjun Das wins Best Actor for ‘Rasavathi’ at New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival

The news was announced by director Santhakumar, who took to social media to congratulate the actor. “Arjun Das won the ‘Best Actor award’ for the movie Rasavathi from New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival - 2024. Congratulations GBU Villain ArjunDas,” he posted on X, referring to Arjun’s role as the antagonist in the recently released film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar.

Rasavathi, which features Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, has already made waves on the global stage. Earlier this year, it won the Best Sound Design award at the London International Film Festival 2025. Sound engineer Tapas Nayak was recognized for his exceptional work in the film, beating competition from nine other international entries, including Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman, Black, Queer & Done, and Dawn at Gougane Barra.