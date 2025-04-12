Arjun Das wins Best Actor for ‘Rasavathi’ at New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival

Actor Arjun Das has bagged the Best Actor award at the 2024 New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival (NJIFF) for his performance in the romantic crime drama Rasavathi – The Alchemist. The film, directed by Santhakumar, has been receiving critical acclaim across international platforms.
The news was announced by director Santhakumar, who took to social media to congratulate the actor. “Arjun Das won the ‘Best Actor award’ for the movie Rasavathi from New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival - 2024. Congratulations GBU Villain ArjunDas,” he posted on X, referring to Arjun’s role as the antagonist in the recently released film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar.
Rasavathi, which features Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, has already made waves on the global stage. Earlier this year, it won the Best Sound Design award at the London International Film Festival 2025. Sound engineer Tapas Nayak was recognized for his exceptional work in the film, beating competition from nine other international entries, including Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman, Black, Queer & Done, and Dawn at Gougane Barra.
In addition to its win for Sound Design, Rasavathi was also nominated in five other categories at the London International Film Festival: Best Director of a Foreign Language Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Editing of a Foreign Language Film, Outstanding Actor in a Foreign Language Film, and Outstanding Actress in a Foreign Language Film.
The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Sujith Shankar, Ramya Subramanian, G.M. Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha, and Rishikanth. Music for the film was composed by SS Thaman, marking his third collaboration with director Santhakumar. The cinematography was handled by Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar, while editing was done by National Award-winner V J Sabu Joseph.
Sathish Krishnan choreographed the dance sequences, with Sivaraj overseeing art direction. Sethu was in charge of sound effects, and Tapas Nayak managed sound mixing.
With its growing list of accolades, Rasavathi – The Alchemist continues to garner international recognition, highlighting the strength and depth of talent in Indian cinema.