Good Bad Ugly star Prasanna ahead of Puthandu: 'We celebrate every festival at home with family'

When Ajith sir first meets someone, he usually enquires about their well-being and their family. What stands out about him is he remembers people even after years. For example, many years ago, Sneha had worked with him, and her sister Sangeetha did her costumes. Ajith sir still remembers her and asked about her, her children, and their education. I told them they are in college, and he was like, “Oh! They are all grown up.” He even asked about my brother, who had worked as an assistant cinematographer on one of his films years ago.

As for films, we didn’t discuss much. When I worked with him for Good Bad Ugly, he was preparing for his race season. He was so excited about it—talking about his car, team uniforms, the logo and design of his helmet. You can see a different person altogether when he talks about racing and cars. He turns into an enthusiastic teenager. When I first met him on the set, he was about 115 kg. He told me he had to lose about 35 kilos by January to be competitive in his races. For every 10 kg he loses, it saves him one second per lap, which is a lot in a race. He was on a strict one-meal-a-day diet, and despite working long hours for the film, he was also focused on losing weight for the race.