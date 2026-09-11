Aaron Rodgers claims Shailene Woodley wanted another man after proposal

Aaron Rodgers has revealed a new story regarding his broken engagement with Shailene Woodley, who reportedly asked to have an encounter with another person immediately after accepting the football star's proposal in December 2020. This information was revealed in the Thursday edition of the Not Just Football podcast.

Aaron Rodgers revisits breakup with ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley

According to Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley must have 'felt like she was forced to make a decision,' especially since she accepted the proposal. However, Aaron continued by stating that she 'could have said no.' In addition, he made an allegation: "She said yes. … A couple days after that she tells me, ‘Before we get married I gotta go f–k this guy.'” Aaron did not disclose who the person his ex was referring to was.