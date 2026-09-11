Aaron Rodgers claims Shailene Woodley wanted another man after proposal

Aaron Rodgers has revealed a new story regarding his broken engagement with Shailene Woodley, who reportedly asked to have an encounter with another person immediately after accepting the football star's proposal in December 2020. This information was revealed in the Thursday edition of the Not Just Football podcast.
According to Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley must have 'felt like she was forced to make a decision,' especially since she accepted the proposal. However, Aaron continued by stating that she 'could have said no.' In addition, he made an allegation: "She said yes. … A couple days after that she tells me, ‘Before we get married I gotta go f–k this guy.'” Aaron did not disclose who the person his ex was referring to was.
According to Aaron Rodgers, by March 2021, Shailene had taken off her engagement ring. He claimed that they had attempted to make things work a couple of times throughout 2021 but failed to reconcile. He further said, “There wasn’t even a relationship in 2022 to break off. She literally told me, ‘I don’t want to be with you,’ after we tried some reconciliation in 2021."
Aaron Rodgers also accused Shailene Woodley, along with all of his other former girlfriends, of talking about him in public. He contended that he is 'a lightning rod' who could get them some clicks. He further said, “Move on with your life. Don’t mention me.”
Aaron Rodgers also directly addressed Shailene, saying, “Shai, you left me, you took the ring off.” He rejected her account that he had ruined her life and caused her severe depression. But the situation that Shailene Woodley has spoken about before was entirely different. In a 2024 interview, she stated that their relationship wasn’t right and called some incident from early 2022 awful and traumatic.
She said, “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” and explained that she understood depression and anxiety during that period. She added, “I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing.” Shailene Woodley called that period “the lowest low of [her] life.”
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