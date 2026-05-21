End of an era: NFL star Aaron Rodgers announces his retirement after 2026 season following one last run

After a career span of 22 seasons, NFL player Aaron Rodgers has announced his retirement on Wednesday. With a legacy of being one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, Aaron is set to retire at the end of this year after one last game.

Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers for farewell season as QB star prepares to retire

Aaron, the 42 year old NFL champ, is headed for a life beyond professional sports. The longtime quarterback will retire at the end of the 2026 season, finishing out his future Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As per reports, he signed a year-long contract with the Steelers worth up to $25 million where he will reunite with his longtime coach Mike McCarthy. He opened up about his decision to return one final time, admitting he was uncertain about playing this season. But conversations with his coach Mike, manager Omar Khan, and wife Brittani ultimately convinced him to come back.

Talking about the same he said, “I had a lot of conversations with Mike, Omar, for a while. And you know, had a lot of conversations with my wife about it, after the [NFL] draft came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, I wanted to come back."