End of an era: NFL star Aaron Rodgers announces his retirement after 2026 season following one last run

After a career span of 22 seasons, NFL player Aaron Rodgers has announced his retirement on Wednesday. With a legacy of being one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, Aaron is set to retire at the end of this year after one last game.
Aaron, the 42 year old NFL champ, is headed for a life beyond professional sports. The longtime quarterback will retire at the end of the 2026 season, finishing out his future Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As per reports, he signed a year-long contract with the Steelers worth up to $25 million where he will reunite with his longtime coach Mike McCarthy. He opened up about his decision to return one final time, admitting he was uncertain about playing this season. But conversations with his coach Mike, manager Omar Khan, and wife Brittani ultimately convinced him to come back.
Talking about the same he said, “I had a lot of conversations with Mike, Omar, for a while. And you know, had a lot of conversations with my wife about it, after the [NFL] draft came to the conclusion that I wanted to play, I wanted to come back."
While signing the contract, Aaron reflected on retirement, admitting in an interview that this time he is completely certain about his decision. He said, “This is it”! Last year when he was asked a similar question regarding his retirement he subtly replied, he was "pretty sure" 2025 would be his final crusade. But this time his comment seems to hold more ground.
Concluding the conversation the beloved NFL player said, “That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.”
As for his popularity, Aaron is a Super Bowl–winning quarterback and four-time NFL MVP, who is widely regarded as one of the most efficient and gifted passers in league history.