Domestic help arrested for Rs 5 lakh jewellery theft at Ameesha Patel’s parents’ Mumbai home

Actress Ameesha Patel’s parents’ Churchgate home in Mumbai was allegedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh stolen from the premises, as per Mumbai Police.

Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home robbed of Rs 5 lakh jewellery

The Marine Drive police have arrested a 40-year-old domestic help, identified as Seema Ghate, a resident of Palghar, in connection with the theft. The accused woman was produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody till September 15.

She had allegedly been working as a domestic help at Ameesha Patel’s mother Asha Patel’s, residence for around one-and-a-half years. According to the police, Ghate was employed as a domestic helper at the actress’ parents' home. Following a complaint filed by Patel's mother, the police launched an investigation and detained Ghate.

According to the police, the bangle was allegedly stolen from the house in January 2026.

Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate and had been asking her for the past five to six months to confess to the theft and return the jewellery.