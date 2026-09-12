Lady Gaga welcomes first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga’s recent photographs which are circulating in the internet have caused a lot of excitement among her fans. The singer-actor is seen with a baby on a sling. According to reports, she recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky who was also clearly visible in the photographs circulating around. Even though the couple has kept details about the baby under wraps, their fans are overjoyed with the arrival of a new member and cannot wait to get more details on the baby.
The Grammy winner has been keeping a very low profile for the last couple of months with a reduction in public sightings as well. But now as the couple is spotted with their baby in Northern California netizens are full of questions about the baby’s name and other nuanced details. In fact, these photographs hold special place because the duo kept their pregnancy journey private.
Over the years, in several interactions, Lady Gaga has mentioned that she looks forward to becoming a mother. In fact, the singer-actor went on to mention that one of the starring roles of her real life would be motherhood. Michael on the other hand has equal influence on her choosing to embrace this journey with his kind, supportive and authentic nature. According to reports, she has also spoken about having at least three children.
Lady Gaga and Polansky reportedly met in 2019 and her mother Cynthia Germanotta became the cupid in their love story. The duo met at a birthday party and took off instantly. They started making public appearances together from 2020 and made the relationship official after the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Once the pandemic hit, they quarantined in Malibu together, which gave them more time to understand each other as a couple. However, even after this, they largely kept their relationship, pregnancy and now parenthood private. While netizens are overjoyed with the news, they might have to wait a while to get more details about the baby and how their arrival changed the family dynamics.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.