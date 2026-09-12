Lady Gaga welcomes first child with Michael Polansky

The Grammy winner has been keeping a very low profile for the last couple of months with a reduction in public sightings as well. But now as the couple is spotted with their baby in Northern California netizens are full of questions about the baby’s name and other nuanced details. In fact, these photographs hold special place because the duo kept their pregnancy journey private.

Over the years, in several interactions, Lady Gaga has mentioned that she looks forward to becoming a mother. In fact, the singer-actor went on to mention that one of the starring roles of her real life would be motherhood. Michael on the other hand has equal influence on her choosing to embrace this journey with his kind, supportive and authentic nature. According to reports, she has also spoken about having at least three children.