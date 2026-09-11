Celina Jaitly shares an emotional post, marking the anniversary of her late son

Indian model and actor Celina Jaitly had lost her son, Shamsher shortly after he was born, on September 10, 2017. She remembered her son, who barely got to live, through a heartbreaking social media post and shared an emotional wish.
Celina Jaitly gave birth to twin sons on September 10, 2017 but one of the boys, Shamsher, passed away on the very day due to a severe congenital heart condition. The model-actor took to Instagram on the anniversary to share a video of her visiting her late son's grave earlier this year.
Sharing her last wish, she began the caption, "#happybirthdayinheaven - My wish is that when my life reaches its natural end, I be cremated in my homeland, India, & my ashes be laid to rest with my son, Shamsher in Austria. A mother’s wish to be close to the child she could not hold for long enough."
In a long note to Shamsher, the 44-year-old added, "When Mummy was in Austria this April, I recorded this video because I did not know when I would be able to visit you again. I needed a memory to hold close until then. I did not get to see your brothers during that visit. Mummy is heartbroken, my son, but Mummy is strong. I keep going & keep living for your brothers, carrying all four of you in my heart."
She added, "Today, you were born alongside Arthu. You left us so soon afterwards, but you have never left me". Later in the note she continued, "Happy birthday, my darling Shamsher & my darling Arthu. I will always be the mother of both the babies I brought into this world that day. Watch over Winston, Viraaj & Arthu, my son, while Mummy keeps finding the strength to move forward."
Celina, along with her husband Peter Haag are parents to twins, Winston and Viraaj born in 2012 and Shamsher's twin, Arthur. In 2025, she filed a case of Domestic Violence against her husband and is fighting for the custody of her children.
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