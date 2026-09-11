Celina Jaitly shares an emotional post, marking the anniversary of her late son

Sharing her last wish, she began the caption, "#happybirthdayinheaven - My wish is that when my life reaches its natural end, I be cremated in my homeland, India, & my ashes be laid to rest with my son, Shamsher in Austria. A mother’s wish to be close to the child she could not hold for long enough."

In a long note to Shamsher, the 44-year-old added, "When Mummy was in Austria this April, I recorded this video because I did not know when I would be able to visit you again. I needed a memory to hold close until then. I did not get to see your brothers during that visit. Mummy is heartbroken, my son, but Mummy is strong. I keep going & keep living for your brothers, carrying all four of you in my heart."