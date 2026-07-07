Celina Jaitly reveals twin sons read out her German divorce notice

Upon returning to their home, Celina found her young twins completing their homework. Unaware of the devastating nature of the paperwork, she asked them to look over the text to save time on translation. The children then read out the petition, which contained bizarre allegations against her and stated that the marriage had reached an irretrievable breakdown.

The former beauty queen described the moment as completely surreal, initially believing it was an elaborate joke. Following advice from a judge to separate amicably, Celina proposed a settlement requesting only her personal investments, assets and joint custody. However, she alleged that Peter later issued an ultimatum, stating she must find a job within Austria to retain access to her children, even suggesting employment as a supermarket cleaner.

The couple married in 2010 and share three children. The legal dispute escalated in November 2025 when Celina filed a case under India's Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, accusing Peter of continuous abuse. While the Mumbai Police subsequently registered an FIR, Peter and his family have strongly denied all claims of harassment. Represented by their legal counsel, they have since issued counter-notices accusing Celina of public defamation.