Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar, Prabhu Deva mourn the death of popular Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prabhu Deva and ace director Shankar were among those who expressed shock and grief at the demise of iconic Tamil scholar, actor, orator and debate moderator Solomon Pappaiah, who passed away in Madurai due to age-related ailments.

Kollywood stars pay heartfelt tributes to late professor Solomon Pappaiah

Expressing his condolences to the family of the late scholar, actor Vijay Sethupathi on his X timeline wrote, "The golden era of Tamil stage has ended."

He said that the demise of professor Solomon Pappaiah, who had taken pattimandrams (debates) to every home and who spoke simple, beautiful Tamil in a way that people could understand, was a great loss to Tamil and the Tamil people. Vijay Sethupathi further said Solomon Pappaiah's words would continue to live in Tamil, generation after generation.