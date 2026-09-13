Grace Kelly's granddaughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover announces engagement to longtime partner

Alexandra is clearly obsessed with her new piece of jewellery because she dropped another set of pictures featuring her ring a few hours after her announcement post. This post also featured her fiancé and her pet dog, Eloise.

Teenage sweethearts

Alexandra and Ben were first spotted together in the public back in 2016 when they were both teenagers. Their relationship evolved over the years as they shared their passion for sports. The couple have attended several sporting events together like the Paris Olympics and Monaco Grand Prix.

The princess was a figure skater and had even represented Monaco at the 2015 European Youth Olympic Festival. Her fiancé, on the other hand represented the same country in the under-18 national team.

Alexandra is Hollywood actress Grace Kelly's grandchild. She is daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, who was the late actress' eldest child. Alexandra's mother tied the knot with Prince Ernst August of Hanover in 1999, and welcomed their daughter soon after.