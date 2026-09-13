Grace Kelly's granddaughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover announces engagement to longtime partner

Princess Alexandra of Hanover has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ben-Sylvester Strautmann of 10 years. Alexandra, who also happens to be the granddaughter of iconic Hollywood star Grace Kelly.
Grace Kelly's granddaughter Princess Alexandra is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Ben-Sylvester Strautmann. The 27-year-old announced the news of her engagement on her Instagram profile, sharing a carousel of pictures flaunting her ring.
The young couple have been together for 10 years. Alexandra captioned her Instagram post, "The marriage plot". The first picture was a cosy one with her fiancé as the yellow diamond ring took centre stage.
According to reports, the engagement ring has been designed by Antinori di Sanpietro. It is a 4.8-carat Fancy Yellow diamond ring that Ben chose himself. Two smaller, trillion-cut diamonds are placed on either side of the big stone and are set in 18-carat yellow and white gold.
The engagement news drew a lot of love from her friends and well-wishers. Racing driver Charles Leclerc's wife, Alexandra Leclerc wrote, "Congratulations!!!!". Princess Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer, also sent her love and wrote, "Aah congratulations". "Congratulations!! The yellow diamond is so beautiful", another comment read.
Alexandra is clearly obsessed with her new piece of jewellery because she dropped another set of pictures featuring her ring a few hours after her announcement post. This post also featured her fiancé and her pet dog, Eloise.
Alexandra and Ben were first spotted together in the public back in 2016 when they were both teenagers. Their relationship evolved over the years as they shared their passion for sports. The couple have attended several sporting events together like the Paris Olympics and Monaco Grand Prix.
The princess was a figure skater and had even represented Monaco at the 2015 European Youth Olympic Festival. Her fiancé, on the other hand represented the same country in the under-18 national team.
Alexandra is Hollywood actress Grace Kelly's grandchild. She is daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, who was the late actress' eldest child. Alexandra's mother tied the knot with Prince Ernst August of Hanover in 1999, and welcomed their daughter soon after.