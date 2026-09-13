Naomi Watts' daughter celebrates historic modelling award as first trans girl to win the honour

Naomi Watts’ daughter, Kai Schreiber, recently made her mark in the fashion industry. Kai won the esteemed Breakthrough Model of the Year award on Friday at the Fashion Media Awards of The Daily Front Row. She appeared at the event wearing an elegant necklace and a lime green mini dress from Valentino as she praised the industry for accepting her and celebrated her community.

Naomi Watts’ daughter, Kai, celebrates a surreal win with her loving family

There was much applause from the audience when Naomi Watts’ daughter, Kai, said, “I’m also the first trans girl to win this award.” he described the unprecedented achievement as 'surreal,' making it a point to acknowledge the pathbreakers who made it possible for her, saying that it “wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for all my sisters who paved the way for me in this industry,” while adding, “I carry that with me into every room.”