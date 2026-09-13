Naomi Watts' daughter celebrates historic modelling award as first trans girl to win the honour

Naomi Watts’ daughter, Kai Schreiber, recently made her mark in the fashion industry. Kai won the esteemed Breakthrough Model of the Year award on Friday at the Fashion Media Awards of The Daily Front Row. She appeared at the event wearing an elegant necklace and a lime green mini dress from Valentino as she praised the industry for accepting her and celebrated her community.
There was much applause from the audience when Naomi Watts’ daughter, Kai, said, “I’m also the first trans girl to win this award.” he described the unprecedented achievement as 'surreal,' making it a point to acknowledge the pathbreakers who made it possible for her, saying that it “wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for all my sisters who paved the way for me in this industry,” while adding, “I carry that with me into every room.”
This high fashion event brought the whole family together. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber turned up to support their daughter, standing on the red carpet with pride, with Liev even giving his daughter a kiss on the cheek. “ Kai also thanked her parents, who divorced in 2016, for their unconditional support and devotion to making me happy and making my dreams come true.” She further added, “I’m so lucky to be supported by you.” The couple also shares a 19-year-old son, Sasha Schreiber.
Naomi Watts’ daughter, Kai Schreiber, didn’t fail to include the people in the industry. She also praised Maison Valentino, “for not only designing this outfit, but for being the ones that introduced me to this community and continued to believe in me.” Naomi earlier posted on her social media that she was “Beaming with pride” for her debut in the Valentino campaign.
To become a supermodel is Kai’s long-standing aspiration in life. In a 2025 interview, she openly admitted that her ultimate ambition was “to be a supermodel. Period.” She said, “I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film. Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it.”
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