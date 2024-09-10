Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black cocktail dress at a NYC event, poses with Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet at the prestigious Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City. The star-studded event brought together a host of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and many more, to raise awareness and support for women's empowerment and gender equality.
Priyanka, a renowned philanthropist and advocate for women's rights, co-hosted the event alongside Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Kim, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup. Photos shared on social media showed the Citadel star posing with Jessica Chastain and Naomi, Julianne Moore
For the occasion, Priyanka chose a stunning black cocktail dress that exuded elegance and sophistication. The dress featured a halter neck, floral embroidered lace cups, a backless design, a plunging scalloped neckline, and a flowing satin skirt. She accessorised the ensemble with black satin pumps and striking Bulgari jewels, completing her look with flawless makeup and a stylish hairstyle.
Priyanka's presence at the event added to its star power and global reach. Her commitment to philanthropy and her advocacy for women's empowerment have made her a role model and inspiration for many.
The women's dinner is a significant event that brings together influential individuals to support important causes. Priyanka's participation in the event highlights her dedication to making a positive impact on the world.