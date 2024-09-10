Priyanka Chopra stuns in a black cocktail dress at a NYC event, poses with Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet at the prestigious Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City. The star-studded event brought together a host of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and many more, to raise awareness and support for women's empowerment and gender equality.

Priyanka, a renowned philanthropist and advocate for women's rights, co-hosted the event alongside Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Kim, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup. Photos shared on social media showed the Citadel star posing with Jessica Chastain and Naomi, Julianne Moore