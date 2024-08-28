Priyanka Chopra’s latest desi look comes with a pleasant retro twist

With her unparalleled talent and magnetic charm, Priyanka Chopra has carved a niche for herself, not only on the silver screen but also in the world of fashion, where she reigns supreme as a trendsetter par excellence. From dazzling red carpets to street style perfection, Priyanka’s sartorial choices have consistently set the fashion world abuzz, making her an undisputed style maven.

As she graces us once again with her inimitable flair, we are utterly captivated by her latest traditional ensemble, a look that embodies the perfect blend of elegance and sophistication. Spotted at the promotional event of the Marathi film Paani, Priyanka adorned a breathtaking sleeveless floral kurti from Sabyasachi, paired flawlessly with chudidar pants. This ensemble, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, showcased floral sequin work that added a touch of opulent finesse, making her radiate with timeless grace.

Her choice of attire pays homage to the iconic salwar-kameez style that once dominated the fashion scene in the ’70s and ’80s, with legendary actresses making it a nationwide craze. And now, as Priyanka breathes new life into this classic silhouette, we find ourselves enthralled, ready to witness this timeless trend take flight once more, led by none other than the dazzling Priyanka Chopra.

She accessorised herself with utmost simplicity, wearing a pair of dangling earrings and rings. Her makeup included contouring, eyeliner and a dash of shimmery nude shade on the lips. Her middle-parted hair was left open.