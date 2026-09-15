Disha Patani faces mixed reactions over her bold look at Ambanis' Ganpati pooja

Disha Patani graced the Ambani family's Ganpati pooja last night wearing an eye-catching red saree along with an intricately designed, plunging neck blouse. Disha finished off her look with accessories and flowing hair. Although Disha looked confident wearing the beautiful ethnic dress, the actress soon became the topic of discussion on social media owing to her choice of clothes.

Disha Patani’s outfit for Ganpati divides the internet

Photos and videos from the event elicited immediate comments online. The dress was viewed by some as being too daring for such a spiritual event as Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrities who attend religious events should be more sensitive about the kind of clothes they choose to wear.