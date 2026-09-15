Disha Patani faces mixed reactions over her bold look at Ambanis' Ganpati pooja

Disha Patani graced the Ambani family's Ganpati pooja last night wearing an eye-catching red saree along with an intricately designed, plunging neck blouse. Disha finished off her look with accessories and flowing hair. Although Disha looked confident wearing the beautiful ethnic dress, the actress soon became the topic of discussion on social media owing to her choice of clothes.
Photos and videos from the event elicited immediate comments online. The dress was viewed by some as being too daring for such a spiritual event as Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrities who attend religious events should be more sensitive about the kind of clothes they choose to wear.
Even a group of people recommended that there be a dress code for religious celebrations. Some suggested that celebrities should refrain from dressing up in clothes which they feel are too revealing at Hindu functions. There were suggestions that celebrities should be prevented from wearing such clothes at religious functions.
Another critic mentioned that the guests had come in more conservative clothing for the event and added that Disha "can never wear a fully covered dress.” Another social media user criticised the actress for her choice to wear a blouse of this kind again at a different event. “I am not against the dress but this fashion is not for pooja purpose,” another social media user added.
Yet, the responses were anything but uniform. Some people supported Disha Patani and argued that choice in clothing is a personal preference. They wondered why an actress should be criticized for wearing a certain kind of clothing at a traditional event.
One X-user posted the video saying, "First Kriti Sanon and now Disha Patani - Is the dress she is wearing even appropriate dress for Ganpati Festival?? These Bollywood Bimb0s have absolutely no respect or regard for sanctity of Hindu Festivals." One person replied in the comment saying, "Festivals are meant for pure devotion and cultural reverence, not for turning sacred pandals into glamorous fashion runways."