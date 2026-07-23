Disha Patani's sister gets lathi charged during the students' protest

Khushboo Patani, sister of actress Disha Patani, went head-on into the students’ protest and brought the surreal reality on-ground of the movement to life through her posts. She covered her face while being part of the crowd so that she could attend the march incognito. Later, taking to Instagram, she shared moments where she documented herself and others being lathi-charged alongside her fellow comrades.
The national capital is now ignited, not by fire but by rage, anger and unresolved issues of the people across the country. While the students chose a peaceful path to voice their concerns, the situation on the ground tells a different story, with reports of lathi charges and alleged brutalities surfacing from the protest site. Supporting the cause many affluent people came up and expressed their solidarity and one of them is Khushboo Patani who went to streets of Delhi to be a part of the protest.
The ex-army official has now taken to Instagram like thousands of youths in the country to share her experience at Jantar Mantar. She appreciated how everyone remained mindful of each other’s safety, especially highlighting how many men raised their hands in crowded spaces to ensure they did not accidentally touch or make anyone uncomfortable.
The scenes on-ground absolutely astonished her and she said, “Students were in lakhs and law enforcement was in hundreds. They could have done anything given the examples of so many protests in the world. But our Gen Z students chose peace."
However, despite the peaceful protest initiated by the students, several videos surfaced online showing officials allegedly using force against the protesters. Khushboo too shared her lathi-charge moment, capturing how she ran with the crowd, unsure of what to do next or how to protect the people around her.
In the same videos that showed her running from the police, had the caption, “Ghera pahle phir peeta humlog ko ….This was supposed to be a peaceful protest. So many students were injured. This is not democracy. They are so young , so young. I have never seen such peaceful protest in my life . They were so well behaved everyone. Me and my friends have faced so much of mishandling. There was literally no need to beat the bash out from them”.
Apart from her, several personalities including Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta, Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi, Sutapa Sikdar, and Shashi Tharoor also joined the youth-led students’ protest.
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