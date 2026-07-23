Disha Patani's sister gets lathi charged during the students' protest

Khushboo Patani, sister of actress Disha Patani, went head-on into the students’ protest and brought the surreal reality on-ground of the movement to life through her posts. She covered her face while being part of the crowd so that she could attend the march incognito. Later, taking to Instagram, she shared moments where she documented herself and others being lathi-charged alongside her fellow comrades.

Khushboo Patani steps into student protest, shares on-ground reality from Jantar Mantar

The national capital is now ignited, not by fire but by rage, anger and unresolved issues of the people across the country. While the students chose a peaceful path to voice their concerns, the situation on the ground tells a different story, with reports of lathi charges and alleged brutalities surfacing from the protest site. Supporting the cause many affluent people came up and expressed their solidarity and one of them is Khushboo Patani who went to streets of Delhi to be a part of the protest.

The ex-army official has now taken to Instagram like thousands of youths in the country to share her experience at Jantar Mantar. She appreciated how everyone remained mindful of each other’s safety, especially highlighting how many men raised their hands in crowded spaces to ensure they did not accidentally touch or make anyone uncomfortable.