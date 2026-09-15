Dwayne Johnson reveals losing over 22 kilos in a year: ‘I’ve never felt better’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has opened up about his fitness transformation for his upcoming role in Benny Safdie’s Lizard Music, revealing that he shed approximately over 22 kilos (50 lbs) over nearly a year, dropping from 127.9 kilos (282 lbs) during The Smashing Machine to 106.5 kilos (235 lbs).

Dwayne Johnson reveals 22-kilo weight loss: I’ve never felt better

Johnson took to Instagram , where he shared details in a video about shedding his weight and the diet he has taken. The star said that he appreciates everybody’s questions about his training, diet, macros, conditioning, maintaining conditioning, and overall endurance training now that he has dropped this weight.

He said that he wanted to give himself time and and after Smashing Machine he had to go directly into filming live-action Moana.

“I had two weeks, three weeks I think and you know any other scenario I would have dropped the weight because it's a lot of weight to carry on your joints on your system. It's hard and plus I was injured on the Smashing Machine.”

Johnson sustained injuries.

“I had injured my calf and my elbow, and so I had to go right into live-action Moana and shoot that. I had to maintain that weight because Maui, as you guys know, is a big, chunky, hunky guy, and I couldn't lose weight because I only had three weeks.”

Johnson added: “So I had to maintain it because I got somewhat—first, I got a somewhat angular face, and I got a big head, circumference-wise. More brain, they say, when you have a big head. Well, at least I say that. So I had to maintain that, and then I had to carry that weight for another three and a half to four months.”

The star said was about eight, eight and a half months total of carrying a lot of weight, and it took its toll.