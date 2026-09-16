‘He finds you wherever you are’: Bhumi Pednekar shares a divine Ganpati Bappa moment from NY

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar, who is away from home in New York during Ganpati celebrations, says she found solace at a temple in the city and said “he finds you wherever you are”.

Bhumi Pednekar finds Ganpati Bappa in NY

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures Ganapati at a temple in the Big Apple and said that being away from Bappa after several years made her realise how much she misses celebrating the festival at home.

“Away from home for Ganpati after so many years, and I didn’t realise how much I’d miss being home for Bappa. But I carry him everywhere with me and he finds you wherever you are,” Bhumi wrote as the caption.

She added: “Found this beautiful temple in New York, prayed for everyone I love, everyone we’ve lost, and for peace, and harmony. Home feels a little less far today. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”