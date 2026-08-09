Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam flood relief, delivers solar lights

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is wading through Assam's flood-ravaged districts to deliver solar lights and essential aid to families whose homes have been submerged for weeks.
Bhumi shared a video documenting her journey into the flood-hit areas, travelling alongside volunteers from the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF). The clip shows her in a car navigating roads that have all but disappeared beneath floodwater. Describing the surreal conditions, she noted that her map app kept insisting there was a road ahead — even though there was nothing but water in sight.
Despite the hour — the footage was shot around 11 pm — Bhumi and the BDRF team were still out distributing aid. She explained that the flooding in the region has not receded in three weeks, leaving families in temporary shelters without reliable electricity. That prolonged darkness, she said, isn't just an inconvenience — it puts people at risk from snakes and other reptiles that become a serious hazard once night falls in flooded terrain. The solar lights, she said, are meant to give families a basic layer of protection and safety after sunset.
In her caption accompanying the post, Bhumi wrote, “Doesn’t matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting. For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity, it brings safety, comfort, and hope.”
This isn't Bhumi’s first trip to the flood zone. In the days prior, she had already been seen wading through knee-deep water to reach affected homes, and even arriving by boat at a residence that had been completely cut off by rising waters.
Bhumi isn't the only celebrity to step up. Actor Randeep Hooda has been working on the ground in Assam's Sivasagar district alongside the NGO Global Sikhs, helping serve community meals to displaced families. Comedian Samay Raina has also pitched in, donating INR 10 lakh to the Assam CM's Relief Fund.
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