Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam flood relief, delivers solar lights

Despite the hour — the footage was shot around 11 pm — Bhumi and the BDRF team were still out distributing aid. She explained that the flooding in the region has not receded in three weeks, leaving families in temporary shelters without reliable electricity. That prolonged darkness, she said, isn't just an inconvenience — it puts people at risk from snakes and other reptiles that become a serious hazard once night falls in flooded terrain. The solar lights, she said, are meant to give families a basic layer of protection and safety after sunset.

In her caption accompanying the post, Bhumi wrote, “Doesn’t matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting. For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity, it brings safety, comfort, and hope.”