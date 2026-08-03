Bhumi Pednekar draws online flak after video condemning abuse directed at PM Modi

After sharing an Instagram video condemning the derogatory language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during recent student-led protests in Delhi, actor Bhumi Pednekar became the focus of an online controversy. Some social media users accused her of lecturing from a position of privilege.

Bhumi Pednekar’s comments on protesters draw online criticism

In the video, Bhumi objected to clips circulating online that showed protesters — part of the CJP-led demonstrations linked to the NEET-UG paper-leak controversy — hurling abuse at the Prime Minister. She argued that regardless of political disagreement, the country's highest office deserved a baseline of respect, comparing it to how one would speak to elders within their own family. “Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today,” she added.