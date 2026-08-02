Randeep Hooda joins flood relief efforts in Assam's Sivasagar

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Randeep explained that the effort has been an ongoing, daily commitment. He said, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the ground work they do is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people-not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here..."

The 49-year-old actor said the relief team has been carefully assessing what survivors need most right now — food, bedding, mattresses, tarpaulins, and basic toiletries — and is assembling kits accordingly. Volunteers, he added, are also actively fanning out to locate families who haven't yet received any assistance. His message to the public was to pitch in however they can, whether that's showing up in person, contributing funds to relief organisations, or simply keeping affected communities in your thoughts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the floods have claimed 82 lives across the state so far this season, with thousands more displaced and dependent on relief camps like the one at Sivasagar.