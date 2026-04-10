Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal daughter’s name in heartwarming update

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have recently reached a beautiful milestone with their fans by unveiling the name of their little daughter. To celebrate the arrival of their daughter’s first month, the couple announced the birth of their little angel with the help of social media platforms on Friday. The parents chose to call their baby girl ‘Nyomica Hooda’.
This particular name is believed to hold a lot of sentimental value for Randeep Hooda’s family. To give it more significance, the couple disclosed that the name had been picked with love and care by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda. Alongside this announcement, the couple posted a cute picture of the baby, in which Lin can be seen hugging her baby girl. Furthermore, a video clip of the baby was attached to make sure people pronounce the name correctly.
However, what makes Nyomica’s birth especially significant is that she was born on the same day as her grandfather, Ranbir Hooda. Before her birth, the proud papa had already paid homage to his father through a picture showing his father holding Nyomica while he thanks Lin for being a father to him.
Randeep and Lin tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Imphal in November 2023. On their second wedding anniversary last year, they had announced that they were expecting a child. Over the past one month, the couple has been cherishing each and every minute as they enjoy parenthood. Stars such as Neena Gupta and Vineet Kumar Singh have showered their best wishes on the growing family.