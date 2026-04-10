Ocean-inspired jewellery takes over summer accessories trend

Out of the entire collection, the Ocean Whispers Charm Necklace really stands out. It brings together multiple ocean-inspired elements in one piece, making it playful and truly reflective of the beachy vibe of the edit.

So, is this edit designed more for holiday wear or everyday jewellery with a seasonal twist? “It’s really a blend of both. Some pieces, like the Golden Tulip Earrings and Shell Texture Hoop Earrings, are effortless enough for everyday styling, while others lean more towards holiday and vacation dressing. The idea is to create a collection that transitions easily, so you can wear it on a getaway just as naturally as you would in your day-to-day life,” adds Pallavi.

Prices start at Rs 1,799. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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