Ocean-inspired jewellery takes over summer accessories trend

The demi-fine jewellery brand, Palmonas, co-founded by Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has dropped a beach-inspired jewellery edit. The designs have a relaxed coastal vibe. From golden seashells and luminous pearls to starfish motifs and textured accents, each piece reflects a sense of wanderlust and timeless femininity.
A coastal take on summer jewellery
Co-founder Pallavi Mohadikar tells us it is inspired by summer—when you think of holidays, vacations, and beaches. “The idea was simple: create pieces that celebrate the beauty of the ocean while being effortless to wear, wherever summer takes you. Our jewellery is designed to be truly versatile; it’s anti-tarnish, demi-fine, and made for everyday wear. But what’s interesting is how naturally it lends itself to certain lifestyles. For instance, it fits beautifully into beach and vacation settings—you don’t have to worry about maintenance, and it still elevates your look effortlessly,” says Pallavi.
That balance between durability and aesthetic is something that has been built into the brand. “And that pushed us to look towards marine life for inspiration, bringing in motifs that feel fresh, playful, and design-forward,” she shares.
The collection features seashells, pearls, and starfish motifs prominently. “Seashells, pearls, starfish—they all carry a certain softness and femininity that resonates deeply with our design language. At the same time, there’s an emotional pull to these motifs. Women are instinctively drawn to elements of nature—they feel familiar, calming, and timeless.”
Out of the entire collection, the Ocean Whispers Charm Necklace really stands out. It brings together multiple ocean-inspired elements in one piece, making it playful and truly reflective of the beachy vibe of the edit.
So, is this edit designed more for holiday wear or everyday jewellery with a seasonal twist? “It’s really a blend of both. Some pieces, like the Golden Tulip Earrings and Shell Texture Hoop Earrings, are effortless enough for everyday styling, while others lean more towards holiday and vacation dressing. The idea is to create a collection that transitions easily, so you can wear it on a getaway just as naturally as you would in your day-to-day life,” adds Pallavi.
Prices start at Rs 1,799. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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