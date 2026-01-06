Sophisticated jewellery for women who love subtle glamour

Doodles by Purvi, a premium and high-end jewellery brand, has launched its new collection, Ethereal Grace—delicately crafted fine jewellery that is made to stand out. Curated in 18kt rose and yellow gold, every piece features hand-painted finishing, giving a hint of colour and personality.
Jewellery that blends emotion, art, and wearability
The collection masterfully blends delicate charm with bold, contemporary statements. Designed for adults who prefer understated glamour, this collection fuses modern silhouettes with timeless artistry, creating jewellery that’s easy to wear, but impossible to ignore.
Founded by Purvi Sanghavi, the brand started as a fine jewellery brand for kids. Built on a three-decade-long family legacy, it has since expanded its creative scope to include contemporary adult designs and silverware, establishing itself as the premier gifting destination for all ages.
Purvi Sanghavi tells us that the Ethereal Grace collection draws inspiration from the delicate beauty of femininity—soft, fluid, and timeless. “It’s a celebration of art meeting emotion, designed to make every woman feel effortlessly radiant. While our past collections focused on playful charm and colour, Ethereal Grace is an exploration of understated sophistication. It’s a more mature, elevated expression of the elevated expression of the Doodles by Purvi aesthetic.”
Each piece is hand-painted by skilled artisans using a fine enamel technique. “Since every stroke is done freehand no two pieces are ever identical,” adds Purvi.
Price starts at Rs 15,000. Available online.
