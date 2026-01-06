Sophisticated jewellery for women who love subtle glamour

The collection masterfully blends delicate charm with bold, contemporary statements. Designed for adults who prefer understated glamour, this collection fuses modern silhouettes with timeless artistry, creating jewellery that’s easy to wear, but impossible to ignore.

Founded by Purvi Sanghavi, the brand started as a fine jewellery brand for kids. Built on a three-decade-long family legacy, it has since expanded its creative scope to include contemporary adult designs and silverware, establishing itself as the premier gifting destination for all ages.