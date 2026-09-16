Nick Reiner won’t face death penalty in alleged murder of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner, son of late Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, will no longer face the death penalty in connection with the alleged murder of his parents. The defense has decided not to pursue the death penalty, but the accused could still face life imprisonment if found guilty.
Following the deaths of his parents, the 33-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders. The deceased were reportedly stabbed and succumbed to their injuries. Nick was lying in wait at the house, meaning he was hiding and watching before launching an attack. On December 16, 2025 just two days after the killings took place, Nick was arrested on suspicion.
The grand jury, which had been meeting in secret, indicted the accused on July 20. As the case escalated to court, the prosecutors cited several circumstances that could have made the case eligible for the death penalty. However, in a turn of events, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors will not seek the death penalty. Now, if Nick is found guilty he would rather face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Nick twice pleaded not guilty and the proceedings are still underway. His former defense attorney, Alan Jackson, also adamantly insisted that “pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.” One of the reasons stated in his defense was that Nick isn’t mentally stable and holds a history of self-medication.
During the proceedings, Nick has also asked the judges to let him access his trust fund which his parents had set up when he was a child. His lawyers say he remains legally innocent unless convicted and should therefore have access to the funds. The trustee have refused to follow the wish of the man. Nick has said that he only wants the money to hire back his lawyer Alan Jackson, who left the case due to undisclosed reasons.
As of now the trials are still ongoing and his defense attorney said that he does not expect the trial to begin until 2027.
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