Nick Reiner won’t face death penalty in alleged murder of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner, son of late Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, will no longer face the death penalty in connection with the alleged murder of his parents. The defense has decided not to pursue the death penalty, but the accused could still face life imprisonment if found guilty.

Nick Reiner murder case explained: Indictment, death penalty and possible life sentence

Following the deaths of his parents, the 33-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders. The deceased were reportedly stabbed and succumbed to their injuries. Nick was lying in wait at the house, meaning he was hiding and watching before launching an attack. On December 16, 2025 just two days after the killings took place, Nick was arrested on suspicion.

The grand jury, which had been meeting in secret, indicted the accused on July 20. As the case escalated to court, the prosecutors cited several circumstances that could have made the case eligible for the death penalty. However, in a turn of events, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors will not seek the death penalty. Now, if Nick is found guilty he would rather face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.