Nick Reiner seeks access to $1.5 million trust fund to pay legal fees in parents murder case

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was charged with his parent’s murders but pleaded not guilty. He recently released a statement to get the access to an amount worth more than $1.5 million in a trust. A petition for probate that was made in California on June 8 requests the court to direct payments from the trust whose funds according to Reiner should have gone to him long ago.
As stated in the petition, Rob and Michele Reiner have created an individual trust for Nick, just like they had done for their other kids, Jake and Romy. Rob Reiner has also adopted Tracy, the daughter of his ex-wife, Penny Marshall. It further notes that half of the money in the trust was supposed to have been distributed to him at the age of 30, with the other half being distributed upon reaching the age of 35. Nick is now 32 years old. According to the complaint, he has not been paid the initial mandatory distribution.
According to the petition, "Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation." The petition also claims, "These distributions are non-discretionary. The trust does not authorize the Trustee to condition these distribution points on any subjective assessment by the Trustee as to Nick's intended use of those funds."
In addition, the filing states that numerous requests by the trustee over a period of several months have been put off for various reasons, including worries about Nick's capability of managing the funds. These reasons should not be considered enough cause for withholding the funds.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
It also explains that the trust cannot be revoked and that the trustee does not have any powers to refuse payment because of Nick’s incompetence. The letter explains that there has been no legal decision stating that Nick is incompetent and that two licensed doctors have not declared him as such.
Funds are being sought for Nick Reiner to cover legal fees, as well as to provide him with money in his commissary account to buy essential items while he is locked up in jail, such as socks, soap, and basic hygiene-related products.