Nick Reiner seeks access to $1.5 million trust fund to pay legal fees in parents murder case

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was charged with his parent’s murders but pleaded not guilty. He recently released a statement to get the access to an amount worth more than $1.5 million in a trust. A petition for probate that was made in California on June 8 requests the court to direct payments from the trust whose funds according to Reiner should have gone to him long ago.

Nick Reiner says trustee is wrongfully withholding mandatory trust distribution

As stated in the petition, Rob and Michele Reiner have created an individual trust for Nick, just like they had done for their other kids, Jake and Romy. Rob Reiner has also adopted Tracy, the daughter of his ex-wife, Penny Marshall. It further notes that half of the money in the trust was supposed to have been distributed to him at the age of 30, with the other half being distributed upon reaching the age of 35. Nick is now 32 years old. According to the complaint, he has not been paid the initial mandatory distribution.