'He killed my son': Matthew Perry’s mother breaks down in court and blasts late actor’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa

Late actor Matthew Perry’s mom Suzanne Perry has recently slammed her son’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for the way he acted during the funeral. At Kenneth’s sentencing, Suzanne read out an emotional statement talking about how he was the reason for her son’s death and it went viral.
Matthew for a long time has been a victim of substance abuse and he readily was trying to be sober for years. However, as per investigations, it was his closest friend Kenneth who somehow became his worst enemy as he would supply him with high doses of Ketamine and also help him inject in his body. Now, as Kenneth faces the verdict, Suzanne opens up about certain things that broke the heart of the internet.
The heartbroken mother, struggling to hold back her emotions, expressed how Kenneth had tried to portray himself as a comforting presence for the family after Matthew’s passing. But beneath that facade was the very person responsible for hurting the man they were mourning.
She said, “He insisted on speaking at Matthew's funeral. He clung to me and the family as if he was somehow the good guy who tried to save Matthew.” Then she proceeded and blurted out how he “killed” her son and tried to keep a close eye on the family so that nothing gets figured out.
She also said how instead of protecting Matthew, “he aided and abetted” his addiction. Explaining their whole relationship she said, “He had known Kenny, and so had we, for 25 years. Mathew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job, by far, was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction."
Suzanne shared of her son, "He was, in spite of all we went through, my heart and soul. Nothing takes this pain away, nor will it, I am sure, for as long as I live."
Recounting some heartbreaking moments she added, “Helicopters circled overhead, eager for a glimpse of my dead little boy, a picture they could show the whole world while I stood out on the street in the cold and begged for a blanket to cover him. Impossible, of course.”
Federal prosecutors have alleged that Kenneth was aware of the dangers the actor faced with the ketamine-related drugs. He also allegedly tried to destroy some evidence that would lead to his prosecution. And he was not alone in this crime, drug supplier Jasveen Sangha, TV director Erik Fleming, and doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez have been sentenced. From home detention to 15 years in prison, the charges differ on varying levels of involvement in the illegal ketamine distribution network.