'He killed my son': Matthew Perry’s mother breaks down in court and blasts late actor’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa

Late actor Matthew Perry’s mom Suzanne Perry has recently slammed her son’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for the way he acted during the funeral. At Kenneth’s sentencing, Suzanne read out an emotional statement talking about how he was the reason for her son’s death and it went viral.

Suzanne Perry slams late son’s assistant at sentencing, calls out betrayal

Matthew for a long time has been a victim of substance abuse and he readily was trying to be sober for years. However, as per investigations, it was his closest friend Kenneth who somehow became his worst enemy as he would supply him with high doses of Ketamine and also help him inject in his body. Now, as Kenneth faces the verdict, Suzanne opens up about certain things that broke the heart of the internet.

The heartbroken mother, struggling to hold back her emotions, expressed how Kenneth had tried to portray himself as a comforting presence for the family after Matthew’s passing. But beneath that facade was the very person responsible for hurting the man they were mourning.

She said, “He insisted on speaking at Matthew's funeral. He clung to me and the family as if he was somehow the good guy who tried to save Matthew.” Then she proceeded and blurted out how he “killed” her son and tried to keep a close eye on the family so that nothing gets figured out.